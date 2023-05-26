Veritaseum Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $40.09 million and $4,460.97 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $18.65 or 0.00070516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

