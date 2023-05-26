Vertcoin One Day Volume Hits $241,270.80 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $241,270.80 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,588.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00328445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00567892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00424740 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,833,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.