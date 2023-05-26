Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 117.4% in May

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
CBH stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.49.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund?s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
