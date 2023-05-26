Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 117.4% in May

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

CBH stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund?s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

