Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VTLE. Raymond James increased their price target on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

