VMware (NYSE:VMW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.40

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.40 and last traded at $132.40, with a volume of 889381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

