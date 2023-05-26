VMware (NYSE:VMW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.40

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMWGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.40 and last traded at $132.40, with a volume of 889381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.70.

VMware Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile



VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

