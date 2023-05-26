VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 104,057 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $610.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.34 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.