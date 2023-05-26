W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading Up 1%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating) was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.24). Approximately 55,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 511,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.23).

W.A.G payment solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £668.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4,900.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.71.

W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

