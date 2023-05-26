Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 15,686 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

AOR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. 112,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,212. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $51.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

