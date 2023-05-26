Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 2,030 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.23.

LOW stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,906. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.