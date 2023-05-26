Wade G W & Inc. Buys 20,859 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,910,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,739,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
