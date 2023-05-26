Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 44,074 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 104,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,806. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.31. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $258.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

