Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS EFG traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $93.77. 536,955 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.