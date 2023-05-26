Wade G W & Inc. Sells 3,876 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $160,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.35. The company had a trading volume of 82,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,758. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $248.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.