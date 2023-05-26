Wade G W & Inc. Sells 66,911 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,911 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IEF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. 3,679,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,846,100. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.