Wade G W & Inc. Sells 66,911 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,911 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. 3,679,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,846,100. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

