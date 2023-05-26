Wade G W & Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,015 shares during the period. Yale University grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. 3,455,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,945,966. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

