Walter Pisciotta Sells 67,896 Shares of carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Stock

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR – Get Rating) insider Walter Pisciotta sold 67,896 shares of carsales.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$23.53 ($15.69), for a total transaction of A$1,597,728.67 ($1,065,152.45).
Walter Pisciotta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Walter Pisciotta 593,204 shares of carsales.com stock.
carsales.com Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.
carsales.com Increases Dividend
About carsales.com
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.
