Walter Pisciotta Sells 67,896 Shares of carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Stock

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR – Get Rating) insider Walter Pisciotta sold 67,896 shares of carsales.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$23.53 ($15.69), for a total transaction of A$1,597,728.67 ($1,065,152.45).

Walter Pisciotta also recently made the following trade(s):

carsales.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

carsales.com Increases Dividend

About carsales.com

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from carsales.com’s previous Interim dividend of $0.26. carsales.com’s payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

