Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $845,978.67

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $41.66 million and $845,978.67 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00053450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,582,658 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

