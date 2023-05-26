Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by M28 Capital Management LP

M28 Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,903,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078,799 shares during the quarter. Wave Life Sciences accounts for approximately 39.4% of M28 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Wave Life Sciences worth $41,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,432 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $3,733,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 40.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 308,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167,894 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WVE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. 187,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,122. The company has a market cap of $362.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,021.14% and a negative return on equity of 1,038.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

