Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 332 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $194.08. The stock had a trading volume of 555,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,694. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average of $198.25. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

