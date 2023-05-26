Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after buying an additional 432,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after buying an additional 833,389 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,154. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

