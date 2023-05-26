Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $14.46 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 5.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.8 %

VONV stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.68. 236,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,523. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.