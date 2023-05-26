Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $309,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

