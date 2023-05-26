Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 5,328 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 196.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.34. The stock had a trading volume of 236,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,627. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

