Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VTWV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $773.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $140.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.