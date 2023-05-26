Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 88 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Creative Planning raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 436,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,483 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,423 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 528.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.51. 2,079,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,503. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

