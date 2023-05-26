Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes $220,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $64.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $792.97. 3,441,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $330.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $792.99.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

