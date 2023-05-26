Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 157.6% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.69. 23,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

