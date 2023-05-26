Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:WIA opened at $8.29 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

