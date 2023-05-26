Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WIA opened at $8.29 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
