Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MNP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. 14,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,478. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

