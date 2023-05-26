WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Up 41.2%

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 41.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 81,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

WestKam Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.15.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bonaparte gold property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

