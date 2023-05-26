WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $22.18 million and $233,933.91 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00329471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000651 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003793 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

