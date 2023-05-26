WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Acquires $98,832.00 in Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc purchased 8,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $98,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, John Bolduc bought 383 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $4,442.80.

On Tuesday, May 16th, John Bolduc purchased 12,550 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $146,709.50.

On Thursday, May 11th, John Bolduc acquired 4,450 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $52,198.50.

On Friday, March 17th, John Bolduc bought 7,030 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $89,562.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Bolduc purchased 7,800 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $98,982.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 0.9 %

WHF opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.72 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 186.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

See Also

