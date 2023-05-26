William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Buys $19,700.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) Director Christopher Matthew Molden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $59,848.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Matthew Molden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Matthew Molden purchased 645 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $6,843.45.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

William Penn Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. lifted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 399,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.