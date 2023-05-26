WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $42.92. 82,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 174,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGGY. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 764.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

