Wolfe Research Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Market Perform

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.54.

Snowflake Trading Down 16.5 %

SNOW traded down $29.23 on Thursday, hitting $147.91. 23,898,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,149. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.97.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

