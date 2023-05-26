Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $218.88 and last traded at $212.60, with a volume of 1473604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.41.

The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

Insider Activity at Workday

Institutional Trading of Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Workday by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.