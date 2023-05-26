Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 630 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.46) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

LON WKP traded up GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 503.50 ($6.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,012. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 735.59 ($9.15). The firm has a market cap of £964.91 million, a P/E ratio of 590.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 463.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19.

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

Workspace Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,705.88%.



Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.



