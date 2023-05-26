Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, construction, and operation of water treatment plants mad wind turbines. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others.

