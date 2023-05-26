XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Trading Down 0.2%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 41,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

XPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPAC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $98,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 93,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 28,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 7,104.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 61,879 shares in the last quarter.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

