XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 216 ($2.69) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.06) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.50 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2,378.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.88.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.