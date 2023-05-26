XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. XYO has a market cap of $51.26 million and approximately $397,497.35 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,743.29 or 0.99999756 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

