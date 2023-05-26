Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Buys £24,973.83 in Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) insider Simon Dodd acquired 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £24,973.83 ($31,061.98).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 0.9 %

LON YNGA traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,180 ($14.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,128.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,105.61. The stock has a market cap of £406.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2,026.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 863 ($10.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,328 ($16.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 10.26 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,684.21%.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.