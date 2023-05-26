Zcash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $23.59 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $533.71 million and approximately $23.59 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $32.69 or 0.00121919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00046521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00031333 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.