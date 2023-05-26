Zinc Media Group’s (ZIN) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Zinc Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 112.49 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.51. Zinc Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75.25 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.40 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91. The company has a market cap of £24.53 million, a PE ratio of -937.42 and a beta of 0.27.
About Zinc Media Group
