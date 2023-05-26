Zinc Media Group’s (ZIN) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 112.49 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.51. Zinc Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75.25 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.40 ($1.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91. The company has a market cap of £24.53 million, a PE ratio of -937.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

