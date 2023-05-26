Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Littelfuse by 91.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,394. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Articles

