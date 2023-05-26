Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,373,000 after purchasing an additional 591,463 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,262,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

