Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $127.94. 444,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,818. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

