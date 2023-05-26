Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $520,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $211.82. The stock had a trading volume of 355,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,059. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

