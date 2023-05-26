Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $560,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $416.50. 288,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,553. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.09. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

