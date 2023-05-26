Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 197,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,111,000 after purchasing an additional 171,479 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

